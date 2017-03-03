“Arab News” newspaper highlights Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan have marked the silver jubilee of their diplomatic relations with several bilateral agreements either already signed or waiting to be endorsed by the two sides, Azerbaijani Ambassador in Riyadh Rasim Rzayev said in his article published in Arab News newspaper.

Ambassador Rzayev said: “Azerbaijan and the Kingdom, two brotherly Muslim countries, have unique commonalities of a historical, religious and political nature. The embassy of Azerbaijan salutes the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia, established after the Kingdom recognized Azerbaijan’s independence on Dec. 30, 1991.”

He said that the relations between the two countries developed gradually during the last 25 years, AzerTag reports.

“A milestone was the signing of the first general agreement on cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment, technology, culture, youth and sports during the visit of the national leader of Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev to Saudi Arabia in 1994,” he said.

Saudi Arabia is a supporter of Azerbaijan’s position during the voting process at the UN General Assembly on “the situation in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan,” he noted.

Currently, cooperation between the two countries is developing successfully in economy and culture. To this end, Rzayev noted that “18 documents on the development of cooperation in various fields have been signed by the two countries so far.”

He said “11 more deals are expected to be signed in the near future.”

The envoy also said that Azerbaijan is a country with a strong heritage in the sporting world. It has held many important sporting events in through its history. “One of the main events that will go in the history of the nation is the Fourth Islamic Solidarity Games to be held in Baku from May 12 to May 22 of this year,” he said.

News.Az

