Araghchi says ending Lebanon war integral to Iran–US memorandum

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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said any future Israeli attacks on Lebanon or continued occupation of recently seized territories in the Arab country would constitute a violation of a memorandum of understanding scheduled to be signed between Iran and the United States.

Speaking at a meeting with foreign diplomats based in Tehran on Tuesday, Araghchi identified what he described as the most important provision of the memorandum: an immediate and permanent end to the war across all fronts, including Lebanon, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

He therefore stressed that an end to the aggression against Lebanon forms an integral part of the MoU.

“Because the war in Lebanon and the Zionist regime’s aggression against southern Lebanon became connected to the war with Iran, and the two fronts became intertwined and dependent on one another, the Islamic Republic considered ending the war in Lebanon a requirement for ending the war with Iran from the very beginning,” Araghchi said.

The foreign minister also said that ending the war requires an end to the Israeli presence in territories occupied during the escalation.

“The end of the war includes the end of occupation. Without the withdrawal of Israeli forces from territories they occupied during this war, the war will have not been fully brought to an end,” he said.

Araghchi also outlined Tehran’s interpretation of the parties to the memorandum.

“The important point I want to emphasise here is that, in our view, the two sides to this memorandum are the United States and Israel on one side, and Iran and [Lebanon’s] Hezbollah [resistance movement] on the other,” he said, adding: “The end of the war in Lebanon is an inseparable part of the complete end of the war.”

He noted that the war was declared over on Monday morning, Tehran time, following finalisation of the MoU, although the memorandum will officially enter into force on Friday upon signing.

Araghchi also announced that a new round of negotiations between Iran and the United States aimed at reaching a final agreement is expected to begin on Friday after the formal signing process.

“Most likely on Friday, at a location that will be announced later, the memorandum will be formally signed, and on the same day, a new round of negotiations between Iran and the United States to reach a final agreement will begin,” he said.

The foreign minister said Tehran and Washington decided to divide negotiations into two phases due to difficulties stemming from what he described as unprovoked aggression.

He said the first phase focused on ending the war, the Strait of Hormuz, the US naval blockade of Iran’s ports and vessels, the release of Iranian frozen assets and reconstruction issues, resulting in the MoU.

According to Araghchi, following the signing of the memorandum, negotiations will continue for 60 days in an effort to reach a comprehensive agreement.

“In the final agreement, decisions will be made regarding nuclear issues and the lifting of sanctions, and we will reach a final conclusion,” he said.

Araghchi also thanked Pakistan for its constructive role in mediation between Tehran and Washington.

News.Az