Media figure, ardent Armenian nationalist and “sincere” Russian patriot Aram Gabrelyanov and his entourage are accused of a number of large thefts and raider takeovers.

As reported by News.Az, citing the well-known Russian Telegram channel "VChK-OGPU"—a name that references the historical predecessors of the current FSB—it has been ruled by the courts that the takeover of the industrial enterprises JSC "Melor" and JSC "Promtseolit", as well as the plundering of their assets, was illegal.

According to the reports, Aram Gabrelyanov and his son Ashot, who has escaped to the USA, are confronted with numerous legal actions seeking damages totaling more than 1 billion rubles. In reaction to the legal challenges, Gabrelyanov is erasing traces, betraying former associates, and even orchestrating a sham divorce to conceal assets. Despite facing multiple accusations and court rulings, he continues to utilize his connections to influence law enforcement agencies.

