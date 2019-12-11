Aramco shares jump in world's biggest ever market debut

+ ↺ − 16 px

Saudi Aramco's stock rose sharply as the world's biggest share listing got underway in Riyadh, rising 10% above the initial public offering price, BBC News reported.

Last week the oil giant, which produces more than a tenth of global crude supply, raised $25.6bn (£19.5bn).

Saudi Arabia's royal family is privatising assets as part of a plan to move the kingdom away from its reliance on oil.

The money raised from the sales will be used for non-energy investments.

Today's 10% rise, Riyadh's Tadawul stock exchange's daily limit, gives Aramco a market valuation of around $1.88tn.

That easily makes it the world's most valuable listed company but still less than the $2tn targeted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

However it is still the biggest share sale to date, surpassing that of China's Alibaba, which raised $25bn in 2014 in New York.

News.Az

News.Az