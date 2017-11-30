Aravot: Underworld system in Armenia is intertwined with the ruling one

+ ↺ − 16 px

The criminal network created by the Minister of Defense of Armenia Seyran Ohanyan continues its "activity" in order to preserve the "state establishment" of Armenia.

The next representative of the network is Colonel Arsen Kotoyan, commander of special forces of the Intelligence Division of the Armenian Defense Ministry. Despite the criminal past, this representative of the "new Armenian elite" served in the Yerevan regiment until 2007, where he was the commander of the battalion, and since 2007 the commander of the military unit of Echmiadzin, and was later appointed the officer of the Intelligence Department of the Ministry of Defense.

Aravot newspaper learned some details related to the criminal past of Colonel Arsen Kotoyan. According to the newspaper, Arsen Kotoyan is the eldest son of Seryozha Kotoyan, who was known in the criminal world under the nickname Metaxi Ser. The latter was very close to the notorious criminal authority Svo Rafo (a well-known criminal in the former post-Soviet space), was his follower and participated in many illegal cases both in Armenia and in the post Soviet space. In 1997, in one of the regular skirmishes, Metaxi Ser was killed at a commercial stall belonging to him on the street in Khorenatsi. For already ten years the domestic law enforcement bodies have not been able to find the murderer, although at one time they were very close to solving this crime. But after ‘Afgan veterans’ involved Robert Kocharyan (‘boss’) into the process, the crime remained unresolved.

As for the attempted suicide of Arsen Kotoyan, according to Aravot, although he is conscious, he does not rush to inform the law enforcement agencies of the details of the assassination attempt and answer the main question - whether he saw the man firing at him or not. The police suspect that Kotoyan knew, or possibly learned and at least saw him.

The first versions on the case have already appeared. According to one of them, given Arsen's occupation, he independently investigated the murder of his father and wanted to use the official position to personally "punish" the perpetrators. The newspaper also considers the version of an attempt on economic grounds (division of objects, property, etc.). Arsen Kotoyan has a number of facilities in Yerevan, in particular in the metropolitan Metax area, and it is possible that the crime is related to the events unfolding around them. According to the third version, Kotoyan's "professional" activity became the motive of the assassination attempt.

The newspaper notes that today the underworld system in Armenia is intertwined with the ruling one, while it helps the authorities in their aspirations to achieve their goal, from reproduction to activity. The newspaper says that in the beginning of January this year ‘authorities in law’ met in Armenia. Some representatives of the "criminal" environment disagreeable to the Armenian government were detained on the state borders of the countries bordering with Armenia.

News.Az

News.Az