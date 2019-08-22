Archaeological park to be built in Ganja

+ ↺ − 16 px

The head of the Ganja City Executive Authority Niyazi Bayramov received the professor of the CAMNES research center and the University of Catania, Nicola Laner.

Western bureau of Report informs that the meeting was attended by the Head of the sector of the Institute of Archeology and Ethnography of ANAS Bakhtiyar Jalilov, the chairman of the Ganja branch of ANAS, Professor Fuad Aliyev, and the rector of Azerbaijan State Agrarian University, Professor Ibrahim Jafarov.

Laner stressed the availability of favorable conditions for the creation of an archaeological park around the city of Ganja, consisting of mounts. It was noted that the creation of a unique archaeological park will attract the attention of local people and tourists.

Following the meeting, an agreement was reached on the creation of an archaeological open-air museum.

