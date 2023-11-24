Architects of Turkic world gather in Azerbaijan’s Shusha for symposium

+ ↺ − 16 px

A symposium of Turkic world architects has today kicked off in Shusha, News.Az reports.

During the two-day event, held as part of series of events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, about 60 architects from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Hungary will make presentations on the restoration, conservation and landscaping of historical architectural monuments in Shusha.

The symposium will feature panel discussions on "Problems, challenges, and innovations in reserve management and community outreach, “Policies and documentation on restoration of historic cities," “Legislation on protection of monuments and city-reserves," "Economic and tourism opportunities and challenges of historic cities," "Preservation and adaptation of historic urban environment to modern requirements," and other topics.

The event will last until November 25.

