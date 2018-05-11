Argentina hosts essay and painting contest dedicated to Azerbaijani National Leader's birthday anniversary

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Embassy to Argetina held an essay and painting competition dedicated to the 95th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev among students of the Omar Bin Aljattab College operating under the Argentine Islamic Center.

Students participating in the competition wrote essays and painted pictures on Azerbaijan's geography, natural resources, art, cuisine, national holidays and traditions, ancient history and modern era, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

Awarding ceremony of winners of the contest was held at the auditorium of Omar Bin Aljattab College. More than 300 college students, management and teaching staff, the leadership of the Islamic Center of Argentina, as well as leading figures of the local Muslim community attended the event.

Addressing the event, Ambassador Rashad Aslanov briefed the participants about the life and exceptional merits of national leader Heydar Aliyev's for the prosperity of our country. Rashad Aslanov, who said that cooperation with the Argentine Islamic Center will continue in the future, noted that similar competitions will be held regularly.

Vice President of the Islamic Center, Abdulhamid Hageg, expressed his gratitude to the Embassy for the initiative and noted that, thanks to this competition, the college students college discovered a new and interesting country in the face of Azerbaijan and said that they are proud of the natural and cultural beauties of our country.

After the speeches, the winners of the competition were awarded with diplomas and various gifts, a memory photo was taken with the college students and teaching staff.

The ceremony was broadcast in the official television program of the Argentine Islamic Center and the El Calamo program broadcast on Argentina's National Television Sunday and Monday.

In conclusion, Ambassador Rashad Aslanov gave an interview to the El Calamo program and spoke about Heydar Aliyev's life and activities, relations between Argentina and Azerbaijan and cooperation with the Islamic Center.

News.Az

