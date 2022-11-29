Argentina registers first monkeypox death

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first monkeypox-related death has been recorded in Argentina, according to the country’s Health Ministry, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The ministry said a 44-year-old man with underlying pathologies, who had been in intensive care on a ventilator since October 9, died.

To date, 895 monkeypox cases have been confirmed in Argentina.

Over 66.4 percent of confirmed cases were registered in the city of Buenos Aires, which along with the provinces of Buenos Aires and Cordoba, accounted for 94.9 percent of national infections.

