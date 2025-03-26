Argentina secure 2026 World Cup spot with 4-1 victory over Brazil

With Brazil being run ragged by a rampant Argentina, they were thrown a lifeline on 26 minutes after a blunder by Cristian Romero gifted a goal to Mattheus Cunha.

Tottenham defender Romero was caught in possession 25 yards from goal, allowing Cunha to steal in and drive a low shot past Emiliano Martinez to make it 2-1.

But any hopes of a Brazilian fightback were snuffed out in the 37th minute with a superb goal from Mac Allister.

Almada was once again the creator, lofting a pass into the area which Mac Allister met with a first-time volley to make it 3-1.

With Argentina in complete control, Simeone then brought the house down with a 71st minute strike to make it 4-1 -- his first international goal.

Simeone, the 22-year-old son of Argentine legend Diego Simeone, somehow blasted into the roof of the net from an acute angle to crown a dominant performance by the hosts.

The win means Argentina have qualified for next year's finals in the United States, Mexico and Canada with four games to spare.

The Argentines lead the 10-team qualifying group with 31 points from 14 games and are guaranteed one of the six automatic qualifying slots awarded to South America. Brazil are fourth.

In other South American games, Ecuador stayed on course for qualification with a 0-0 draw against Chile in Santiago. Ecuador are second in the standings, eight points adrift of Argentina on 23 points.

Uruguay's draw with Bolivia -- and Brazil's heavy loss -- allowed them to move up to third place on goal difference.

Colombia meanwhile missed the chance to close the gap on the leaders after a 2-2 home draw with Paraguay in Barranquilla.

Goals from Luis Diaz and Jhon Duran fired Colombia into a 2-0 lead after just 13 minutes but Paraguay grabbed a share of the points with goals from Junior Alonso and Julio Enciso.

Venezuela boosted their hopes of a first-ever World Cup qualification with a 1-0 win over Peru in Maturin.

Salomon Rondon's 41st-minute penalty secured three precious points for Venezuela, who are the only South American team never to have qualified for the World Cup.

Venezuela's win lifted them into seventh place in the table, leaving them on course for an inter-confederation playoff.