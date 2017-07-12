Argentina's famous Equilibrium Global writes about Armenian crime against Azerbaijani civilians

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Being citizens of the world, we express our outrage in connection with this tragedy."

On 11 July, 2017, famous Equilibrium Global analytical portal published an article titled "Tragedy in the Caucasus: where are the human rights?" (“Tragedia en el Cáucaso, ¿dónde están los derechos humanos?”).

The article reads that fatal developments regularly occur in the territories, known as the Azerbaijani lands on the international level and held under Armenian occupation. Civilians fell victims of this unsettled conflict on July 4. "We understand that such an act must be condemned and politial decisions must be applied in relation to those responsible for such a tragedy. When viewing the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, it is only left to hope that the sides will come to peace giving priority to supremacy of law and that such events will never repeat again. However, being citizens of the world, we express our outrage in connection with this trategy and ask the following questions to ourselves: why doesn't the world community fulfill its obligations related to protection of human rights in this and other similar cases? Why does the world community not ensure the life of civilians in conformity with the Geneva conventions and international humanitarian law?"

The same article also contains the full text of the statement of Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev regarding the situation on the front line and the killing and wounding of civilians as a result of Armenian provocation. It is noted that an elderly woman and her 2-year-old granddaughter were killed as a result of purposeful shelling of civilians and civil objects of Alkhanli village of Fuzuli by Armenian armed forces on July 4. The deliberate attacks against civilians of the frontline regions of Azerbaijan, including women, children and elderly people, by Armenian armed forces have become systematic. While OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and international organizations call for change in status quo through substantial and serious negotiations, Armenians still resort to smeary and inglorious provocations aimed at deliberate killing of civilians and children.

In the end of the article it is especially noted that the tragedy again raises questions about the non-observance of international law, systematic violation of norms of multilateral structures and the failure of world media outlets to pay sufficient attention to the loss of civilian lives in the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict. The author of the article also expresses hope for the diplomatic settlement of the conflict.

