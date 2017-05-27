Ariana Grande says will hold benefit concert in Manchester for attack victims

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. pop star Ariana Grande said on Friday that she will hold a benefit concert in Manchester for the victims of Monday's suicide bombing in the English city.

According to AzVision, the pop star says "we won't let hate win" and offered to "extend my hand and heart and everything I possibility can give to you and yours."

"Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, tom love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before."

She said in a message on her Instagram account that a date for the concert had not yet been worked out.

Grande suspended her Dangerous Woman world tour and canceled several European shows after the bombing, which left 22 dead. The tour will restart June 7 in Paris.

