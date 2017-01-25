Ariev: Armenians offered me cognac not to recognize Karabakh as Azerbaijani

"Yesterday Armenian parliamentarians were running after me around Strasbourg with a bottle of cognac."

The author of the report in PACE "On the threats to journalists and freedom of speech in Europe', delegate from Ukraine, MP Vladimir Ariev said that the Armenian delegation tried to bribe him with cognac.

He wrote this on his Facebook page.

"PACE accepted my report on the freedom of speech in Europe. It was really tough!" he said.

According to the politician, the hearings were interrupted by Armenian representatives.

"Yesterday Armenian parliamentarians were running after me around Strasbourg with a bottle of cognac for me to give up recognition of Nagorno Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan, while today they disseminated cheap rumors that 'Ariev's grandmother is Azerbaijani'. Now I know clearly: if you make a ridicule of the matter-call the advisors from the Armenian parliament. You don't even need to attract radio," Ariev said.

News.Az

