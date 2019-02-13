Arizona Senate holds presentation on Azerbaijan - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The presentation on Azerbaijan was held at the Arizona State Senate on February 11, 2019, the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles told News.Az.

Held during the Senate’s floor session, the presentation was attended by Consul General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles Nasimi Aghayev.

Speaking at the session, Senator J.D. Mesnard informed the Senators about Azerbaijan. Recalling his visit to Azerbaijan, J.D. Mesnard noted Azerbaijan’s economic development, interfaith harmony and tolerance, and traditions of multiculturalism. He also introduced Consul General Aghayev to the Senators.

During his working visit to Arizona, Consul General Aghayev met with the President of the Arizona State Senate Karen Fann, the Speaker of the Arizona State House of Representatives Russell Bowers and other Senators and Representatives. At the meetings Consul General informed the legislators about Azerbaijan’s history of independence, its geographic location, traditions of multiculturalism and interfaith harmony. Moreover, he informed the lawmakers about the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict and highlighted the latest developments in the peace process.

At the invitation of America Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), which is one of the most influential Jewish organizations in the United States, Consul General Nasimi Aghayev also attended AIPAC’s annual gala in Arizona. At the gala Consul General Aghayev had the opportunity to meet with U.S. Senators and Congresspersons, who represent Arizona in Washingon, DC.

News.Az

News.Az