Armed attacks kill 10 in Burkina Faso

At least 10 people, including a soldier, were killed in two terrorist attacks in Burkina Faso, Anadolu Agency reported.

An unidentified group of motorcyclists carried out an armed attack Saturday on the Dungeon village of Bam province in the northern part of the country, Burkina Faso Information Agency reported.

Nine civilians were killed in the attack.

Separately, a soldier was killed in an attack targeting patrol troops in Deou village of Soum province.

Security forces launched an operation in the region after the attacks.

The state of emergency continues in seven of the 13 regions of the country.

More than 500 people have been killed in the attacks organized by terrorist organizations in Burkina Faso in the last four years.

