Armed forces of Armenia fired at the settlements of Gazakh, Agstafa and Tovuz regions

At night of July 30 and in the morning, the villages of Bala Jafarli, Gushchu Ayrim of the Gazakh region, the village of Kokhnegishlag of the Agstafa region and the village of Garalar of the Tovuz region were subjected to intensive shelling from the large-caliber weapons by the Armenian armed forces.

Civilian facilities, sowing plots and proprietorship of the population have been damaged. Serviceman of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Lieutenant Akberli Huseyn Zakir oglu was killed during suppressing enemy fire.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense expresses deep condolences to the families and relatives of the shehid (martyr).

Currently, our troops fully control the operational situation along the entire length of the front line.

The Ministry of Defense once again declares that our troops will take more severe retaliatory measures against this provocation of the enemy.

