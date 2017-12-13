Armed Forces of Azerbaijan to be involved in ensuring political stability and public order

Armed Forces of Azerbaijan to be involved in ensuring political stability and public order

The Armed Forces of Azerbaijan will be entrusted with a responsibility of ensuring political stability and public order throughout the country.

This is reflected in Article 4 (the main duties of the Armed Forces) of the revised draft law on the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, APA reported.

According to the article, the Armed Forces shall be involved in ensuring political stability, constitutional order, public order and security throughout the country.

The draft law will be tabled at the parliament’s plenary session on Dec. 15.

