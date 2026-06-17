Armed men abduct six-year-old Ebola patient, mother from DR Congo hospital

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Authorities in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo are searching for a six-year-old Ebola patient and her mother after armed men stormed the hospital where the child was receiving treatment, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The child was taken from Wanamahika Hospital in the city of Butembo by “very angry” men armed with knives, according to a statement from local health official Dr Lubambo Maboko Gaston.

It remains unclear whether the men were known to the child or her family. However, suspicion and fear surrounding Ebola treatment centres have been widespread during the current outbreak.

In an interview with Reuters, Gaston urged the child and her mother to return to a health centre, warning that staying away could lead to “worsening their health” and increase the risk of “infecting their relatives”.

Ebola treatment facilities have repeatedly come under attack during the ongoing outbreak, which has so far recorded nearly 200 deaths and around 840 confirmed cases.

Last month, police in Mongbwalu fired shots into the air after angry crowds tried to reclaim the bodies of relatives who had died in a health facility.

Days earlier, in Rwampara, a town about 85 kilometres (53 miles) south-east of Mongbwalu, crowds set fire to isolation tents at a hospital after being prevented from retrieving the body of a man believed to have died from Ebola.

Health officials warn that the body of a person who has died from Ebola remains highly infectious and can contribute to further transmission of the virus if not handled under strict burial protocols.

"People are not properly informed or sensitised about what is happening. For a certain segment of the population, especially in remote areas, Ebola is an invention by outsiders - it does not exist," local politician Luc Malembe Malembe told the BBC last month.

"They believe it is the NGOs and hospitals creating this to make money, and this is tragic."

The outbreak has been caused by a rare species of Ebola known as Bundibugyo. There is currently no vaccine for this species and the World Health Organisation has said it could take months for a jab to be ready.

Cases are currently concentrated in the provinces of Ituri, South Kivu and North Kivu, where the six-year-old girl was taken from the hospital on Monday.

Ituri remains the main centre of transmission.

The WHO has warned that conflict in eastern DR Congo is making it more difficult to tackle the Ebola outbreak. The M23 rebel group is in control of large parts of both North and South Kivu.

News.Az