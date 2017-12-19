Armed suspect kills police officer in Ankara

+ ↺ − 16 px

An armed suspect shot and killed a police officer during a security check in the Turkish capital Ankara on Dec. 19.

The incident came after a police officer asked the suspect to get off a passenger bus, which was en route to Istanbul from the southeastern province of Siirt, during a security check, according to Hurriyet Daily News.

The suspect then opened fire at the police officer while running away towards the woods.

The police officer later succumbed to his injuries at Ankara’s Gölbaşı State Hospital.

Police special operation forces have kicked off an operation to catch the suspect.

News.Az

