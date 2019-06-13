Armen Khachatryan resigns as member of Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armen Khachatryan has filed a resignation application with the request to relieve him of his duties as a member of the Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia, Arka reports.

Khachatryan also said that he did not consider it appropriate to participate in the discussion on his resignation at the Supreme Judicial Council.

“I also declare that, as a judge and within my capabilities, I will continue to assist the process of judicial and legal reforms in this crucial period for our country,” he said in a statement.

On June 7, Gevorg Danielyan resigned as acting chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council. On June 12, he was replaced by Sergey Chichoyan.

