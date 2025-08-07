+ ↺ − 16 px

Another key decision expected to be adopted in Washington is Armenia’s acceptance of Azerbaijan’s conditions regarding the Zangezur Corridor, News.Az reports citing Trend.

Following the Patriotic War, President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly stated that Azerbaijan must be ensured unimpeded land access to Nakhchivan. This demand by the Azerbaijani head of state has now been accepted by Armenia.

The upcoming Joint Declaration will confirm the establishment of unimpeded movement between the main part of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan — effectively paving the way for the realization of the Zangezur Corridor.

News.Az