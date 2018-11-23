Armenia acting Culture Minister to be dismissed - media

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s acting Minister of Culture Lilit Makunts will be dismissed in the near future, media reported.

According to the Iravunk newspaper, the Armenian authorities have decided to first get rid of Lilit Makunts in the newly forming government, in case of successfully holding the snap parliamentary elections.

"Moreover, they have in this position a more prepared new candidate, who has already begun to study the domain," the newspaper wrote, adding that the last hope of Makunts remains to become an MP, for which she has been nominated as a candidate.

News.Az

