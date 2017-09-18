Armenia again breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 118 times

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have violated ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops 118 times, the Azerbaij

The Azerbaijani army positions located in Kamarli, Gaymagly, Jafarli villages of Gazakh region, in Alibeyli, Aghdam, Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region, in Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region underwent fire from the Armenian army positions in Berdavan, Dovekh, Barekamavan villages and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Aygepar, Chinari and Aygedzor villages of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region.



The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarymja villages of Terter region, Nemirli, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Garagashly, Kangarli, Novruzlu, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region and Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Jabrayil regions.

News.Az

News.Az