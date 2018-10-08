Armenia again breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian military violated the ceasefire 23 times

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 23 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops using large-caliber machine guns, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Oct. 8.

Armenian armed units, stationed in Chinari village of Berd region opened fire at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also shelled from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Nemirli, Kangarli, Saryjaly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Fuzuli regions.

News.Az

News.Az