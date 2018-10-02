Armenia again breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian military violated ceasefire 34 times

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian Armed Forces have 34 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Oct. 2.

Armenia’s armed units stationed in Shavarshavan village of Noyemberyan region, in Paravakar village of Ijevan region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region opened fire at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Ferehli village of Gazakh region, and in Garaveliler, Zamanly villages of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also shelled from Armenian army’s positions located near the occupied Bash Garvand, Kangarli, Saryjaly villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.

News.Az

