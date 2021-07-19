Armenia again fires at Azerbaijani army’s combat positions in direction of Nakhchivan

On July 19 at 20:50, the Azerbaijan Army’s positions in the direction of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic were again subjected to fire by use of various caliber weapons from the territory of Armenia, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan reported.

Retaliation fire was inflicted to suppress the fire activity of the opposing side, the ministry noted.

The Azerbaijan Army did not suffer any losses.

News.Az