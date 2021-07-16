Armenia again fires at Azerbaijani army’s positions in Nakhchivan direction

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 16, at about 10:00 and 13:00, the Armenian armed forces units using various caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army’s positions in the direction of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan reported.

Retaliation fire was inflicted on the Armenian armed forces units located near the Arazdeyen village of the Vedi region to suppress the activity of the opposing side, the ministry noted.

There are no losses or wounded among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army.

The Azerbaijani ministry reiterated that Armenia bears all responsibility for aggravating the situation along the entire length of the state border between the two countries.

News.Az