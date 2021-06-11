Armenia again fires on Azerbaijani army’s positions in Kalbajar direction

+ ↺ − 16 px

Starting from 13:45 on June 11, the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Kalbajar region were periodically subjected to fire, using small arms from the positions of the Armenian armed forces in the Yukhari Shorzha village of the Vardenis region, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

There are no dead and injured among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army, the ministry said.

The Armenian side was suppressed by the retaliation fire.

The ministry stressed that at present, the situation in this direction is stable, the operational situation is under the control of Azerbaijani army units.

News.Az