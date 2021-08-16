Armenia again opens fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 15, from 19:00 to 19:25 the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Zarkand settlement of the Basarkechar region, using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of the Yukhari Ayrim settlement of the Kalbajar region, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

Moreover, starting from 20:37 to 22:40, illegal Armenian armed detachments from the positions in Muchtarkand and Gaybali settlements, where Russian peacekeepers are temporally deployed using assault rifles and machine guns periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army Units positions stationed in the vicinity of the city of Shusha.

The opposing side was suppressed by retaliation fire.

There are no losses or wounded among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army.

The Azerbaijan Army Units control the operational situation.

News.Az