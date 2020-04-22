Armenia again postpones trial in case of ex-president Sargsyan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The trial in the case of Armenia’s ex-president Serzh Sargsyan and others has again been postponed, Sargsyan’s attorney’s announced, according to the local medi

The defendants petitioned to postpone the meeting scheduled for 3 pm on April 23. The application is granted. The date and time of the next meeting will be announced later.

The former president was charged with embezzlement in December 2019 and a court imposed a signature bond as bail. Former agriculture minister Sergo Karapetyan, businessman Barsegh Beglaryan and several others are also charged in the same case. Sargsyan is suspected in abuse of power and organizing the embezzlement of nearly half a billion drams during his tenure as president through the businessman.

News.Az

News.Az