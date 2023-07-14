Armenia again shells Azerbaijani positions in various directions

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 14, at about 10:55, illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Shusha and Khojaly regions, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

Moreover, starting from 13:39 to 13:50, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Arazdeyen settlement of the Vedi region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Heydarabad settlement of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned directions.

News.Az