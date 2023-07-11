Armenia again shells Azerbaijan’s positions in various directions

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 10, starting from 17:10 to 20:30, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of the Arazdeyen settlement of the Vedi region and Gighi settlement of the Gafan region using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Heydarabad settlement of the Sadarak region and Nurgut settlement of the Ordubad region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said, News.Az reports.

Moreover, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, using small arms several times subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Khojaly and Khojavand regions.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in all the mentioned directions, the ministry stated.

At the same time, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments attempted to install long-term fortification facilities in front of the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Khojaly, Khojavand and Kalbajar regions.

The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units, added the ministry.

News.Az