Armenia again strikes at Azerbaijan's districts – presidential aide

On the first day of the humanitarian ceasefire, the Armenian armed forces launched a missile attack on civilians and civilian facilities of Azerbaijan at 12:00 am on Oct. 18, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page.

Hajiyev noted that 229 shells were fired at 5 districts of Azerbaijan, 160 of which fired at the Tartar district, 63 - Aghdam, 6 - Goranboy, as well as 3 missile attacks were made: 1 - on the Khyzy district, 2 - on the Poladli village, Agjabadi district and 1 attack more were launched with a drone.

News.Az