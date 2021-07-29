Armenia again violates ceasefire by firing at Azerbaijani army’s positions

Armenia once again grossly violated the ceasefire agreement, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

On July 29 from 02:45 to 03:40, the Armenian armed forces units located in the direction of the Yukhari Shorja village of the Basarkechar region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Zeylik village of the Kalbajar region from assault rifles and grenades. 10-12 F-1 hand grenades were thrown at our positions.

The opposing side was suppressed by return fire.

Currently, the Azerbaijan Army Units control the operational situation in this direction.

News.Az