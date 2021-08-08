Armenia again violates ceasefire by firing at Azerbaijani Army's positions

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 8, at 13:00 the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Arazdeyen settlement of the Vedi region using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of the Heydarabad settlement of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.

The Azerbaijan Army did not suffer any losses.

The Azerbaijan Army Units control the operational situation.

News.Az