Armenia again violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 95 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, using lar

The Azerbaijani army’s positions in Gizilhajili village in Gazakh district were shelled from the Armenian army’s positions located in Berkaber village and on nameless heights of Armenia’s Ijevan district.

Meanwhile, Armenia’s armed units stationed in Chinari village and on nameless heights in Berd district opened fire at the Azerbaijani army’s positions located in Kokhanebi, Munjuglu villages in Tovuz district.

The Azerbaijani army’s positions located on nameless heights in Gadabay district came under fire from the Armenian army’s positions located on nameless heights in Krasnoselsk district.

Positions of the Azerbaijani army were also shelled from the positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter district, Shikhlar, Garagashly, Kangarli, Saryjaly, Novruzlu, Marzili villages of Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend district, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli district, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil district, as well as from positions located on nameless heights in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli districts.

News.Az

