Armenia aims to justify its fake propaganda against Azerbaijan by resorting to military provocations - political scientist

Armenia aims to justify its fake propaganda against Azerbaijan by resorting to military provocations - political scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over the past time, Armenia’s readiness for a peace treaty with Azerbaijan has always raised doubts as Yerevan’s deeds are not consistent with its calls, political scientist Tofig Abbasov told News.Az.

The political scientist noted that Armenia is a master of spreading disinformation and conducting fake campaigns.

He stressed that Armenia’s actions show this country is doing nothing to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan.

“For its part, Azerbaijan, first of all, formed its peace agenda and submitted a five-point peace proposal to Armenia. However, Armenia still ignores Azerbaijan’s calls for peace,” Abbasov added.

News.Az