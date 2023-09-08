Yandex metrika counter

Armenia aims to justify its fake propaganda against Azerbaijan by resorting to military provocations - political scientist

Over the past time, Armenia’s readiness for a peace treaty with Azerbaijan has always raised doubts as Yerevan’s deeds are not consistent with its calls, political scientist Tofig Abbasov told News.Az.

The political scientist noted that Armenia is a master of spreading disinformation and conducting fake campaigns.

He stressed that Armenia’s actions show this country is doing nothing to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan.

“For its part, Azerbaijan, first of all, formed its peace agenda and submitted a five-point peace proposal to Armenia. However, Armenia still ignores Azerbaijan’s calls for peace,” Abbasov added.


