Armenia among countries where human rights violations are most common

The Geneva-based influential Universal Rights Group has prepared its annual report on speeches of the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly this year.

URG NYC’s detailed analysis of their 196 speeches identified reference to 1,874 human rights-related topics or subjects. When clustered and prioritised (only themes raised by at least four different speakers were included in the final analysis), it was possible to identify around 107 broad themes.

Armenia's name is mentioned among the countries where human rights violations are most common in the world. At the same time, the issue of IDPs is one of the priorities.

The full text of the report is available at http://www.universal-rights.org/nyc/blog-nyc/worlds-human-rights-priorities-2017-look-2018/

