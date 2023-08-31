Armenia and criminal separatist regime hinder opening of Aghdam-Khankendi road: Azerbaijani presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia and its criminal separatist regime continue to hinder the opening of the Aghdam-Khankendi road in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, told journalists on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Hajiyev noted that Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated that the Aghdam-Khankendi road is functioning and any cargo can be delivered to Khankendi and adjacent territories through it in a very short time.

“We have the right to consider the refusal to use this road as racism and discrimination,” he added.

On August 29, the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society organized food delivery to meet the needs of people of Armenian origin living in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh economic region. At the initial stage, it is planned to deliver 40 tons of flour along the Aghdam-Khankendi route.

Also, representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, military attaches and foreign journalists arrived on August 31 at the food cargo storage point of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society on the Aghdam-Khankendi road, organized to meet the needs of people of Armenian origin living in Karabakh.

News.Az