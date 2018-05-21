Armenia and Georgia pollute Kura River

+ ↺ − 16 px

National Environmental Monitoring Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources announced the results of the monitoring held in May checking the level of pollution in trans-boundary rivers Kura and Araz and their trans-boundary tributaries, AzVision.az reports.

In the first decade of May, the water flow in Kura, compared to the third decade of the same month, increased by 54 cubic meters per second becoming 427 cubic meters per second, according to AzVision.

As a result of contamination in Armenia and Georgia, the content of the biogenic matters in the Kur River exceeded the norm by several times in accordance with the results of the monitoring.

The content of phenols exceeded the maximum permissible concentration by over 5 times at the Shikhli-2 site.

Meanwhile, the phenols exceeded the maximum permissible concentration by 4 times in the Agstafachay Reservoir.

At the same time, the phenol content exceeded the maximum permissible concentration by 2 times at the Horadiz, at Bahramtepe I Shahsevan-1 sites.

News.Az

News.Az