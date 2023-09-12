Armenia and illegal junta regime continue to lay landmines along entire ‘grey-zone’ perimeters: Azerbaijani presidential aide

Armenia and illegal junta regime continue to lay landmines along entire ‘grey-zone’ perimeters: Azerbaijani presidential aide

Armenia and illegal junta regime continue to lay landmines along entire ‘grey-zone’ perimeters: Azerbaijani presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia and illegal puppet junta regime continue to implant landmines along the while perimeters of ‘grey zone’, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said on X, News.Az reports.

“Terrifying figures of Armenia's systematic and deliberate landmine terror policy against Azerbaijan,” Hajiyev said.

The presidential aide noted that since 1991 up today, 3,385 Azerbaijanis have become victims of landmines infested by Armenia.

“Armenia and illegal puppet junta regime continue to implant landmines produced in Armenia along the whole perimeters of ‘grey zone’,” he added.

News.Az