Armenia and India hold first defence consultations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first defence consultations between Armenia and India have been held in Yerevan, according to the Armenian Defence Ministry.

The Armenian side was represented by Levon Ayvazyan, Head of the Defence Policy and International Cooperation Department of the Armenian Defence Ministry, while India was represented by Shri Vishwesha Negi, Joint Secretary for International Cooperation of the Indian Defence Ministry,At the meeting, the representatives of Armenia and India discussed the current progress and prospects of defence cooperation. The main attention was paid to issues of military-technical partnership, military education, tactical training of the personnel, as well as exchange of experience between the two countries.To recap, over the past two years, Armenia and India have signed defence contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Under the contracts, howitzers, MLRS systems, ammunition, etc. have been delivered or are planned to be delivered to Armenia.

News.Az