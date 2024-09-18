Armenia announces plan to build modular nuclear power plant

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced a plan to build a new nuclear power plant using modular technology.

Speaking at the Second Global Armenian Summit, Pashinyan emphasized the importance of assessing all potential risks to ensure that the new plant will not pose an environmental threat to Armenia or its neighboring countries, News.Az reports.He also noted that the selection of the technology supplier has not yet been finalized, as Armenia continues to negotiate with potential partners.

News.Az