Armenia army chief to be dismissed

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said he has made the decision to petition to the Armenian President regarding the dismissal of the [serving] chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, in connection with his going on to another job.

Pashinyan announced the aforementioned at the start of Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the new government, news.am. reported.

“The decision was made in a climate of mutual agreement,” Pashinyan added. “New appointment—[and together] with [incumbent chief] Mr. Movses Hakobyan—of the chief of the General Staff will be take place today, by the end of the day.

“Tomorrow, the new chief of the General Staff will be introduced to the armed forces.”

