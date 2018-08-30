Armenia army officer found dead in military unit

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Investigative Committee of Armenia is investigating the death of Senior Lieutenant Karen Hovhannisyan of the Armenian armed forces.

On Wednesday at around 8:15am, Hovhannisyan was found in a military unit, and with a fatal gunshot wound, the committee informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The scene of the incident has been inspected.

The investigative committee has filed a criminal case, on charges of causing suicide.

An investigation is underway.

News.Az

