Yandex metrika counter

Armenia army officer found dead in military unit

  • World
  • Share
Armenia army officer found dead in military unit

The Investigative Committee of Armenia is investigating the death of Senior Lieutenant Karen Hovhannisyan of the Armenian armed forces.

On Wednesday at around 8:15am, Hovhannisyan was found in a military unit, and with a fatal gunshot wound, the committee informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The scene of the incident has been inspected.

The investigative committee has filed a criminal case, on charges of causing suicide.

An investigation is underway.

News.Az

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      