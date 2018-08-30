Armenia army officer found dead in military unit
30 Aug 2018
22 Jan 2026
The Investigative Committee of Armenia is investigating the death of Senior Lieutenant Karen Hovhannisyan of the Armenian armed forces.
On Wednesday at around 8:15am, Hovhannisyan was found in a military unit, and with a fatal gunshot wound, the committee informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The scene of the incident has been inspected.
The investigative committee has filed a criminal case, on charges of causing suicide.
An investigation is underway.
