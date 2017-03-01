Armenia arrests two military officers charged with abuse of power

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia has arrested two military officers charged with abuse of power.

The deputy commander of an Armenian Defense Ministry military unit stationed in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, V. Petrosyan, and the head of the military unit’s food supply service, E. Alexanyan, have been arrested, APA reported citing panorama.am.



The military officers are charged with abuse of power.

