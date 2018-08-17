Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform elects chairman

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform held a meeting, AzVision.az reports.

The agenda of the meeting included the director of the platform Dilara Afandiyeva's report on current works and registration of the platform as legal entity in the National Agency of Public Registry under the Ministry of Justice of Georgia, discussion of the organizational and institutional issues as well as long-term strategy plan of the platform.

In the meeting, Council of experts and members of the Central Control Investigation Commission. From the Azerbaijani side, Umud Mirzayev was elected head of the administrative staff of Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform.

