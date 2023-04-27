Baku says Yerevan expected to return to negotiating table soon

After numerous insistences and statements of the partners, Armenia is expected to return to the negotiating table soon, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Thursday.

FM Bayramov was speaking at a joint press conference with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna in Baku, News.Az reports.

The minister informed his French counterpart about Azerbaijan’s vision regarding the post-conflict period as well as the stages and aspects of the post-conflict period.

He noted that due to the non-constructive position of the Armenian side, there have been no negotiations between the parties since November last year.

News.Az