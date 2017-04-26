Armenia bans sale of Azerbaijani apples in a number of sale points

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia is hastily banning the sale of Azerbaijani apples in a number of sale points.

Immediately after receiving the information on the sale of Azerbaijani apples in one of the yard shops of Yerevan, the State Service for Food Safety (SSFS) of the Armenian Agriculture Ministry on Sunday launched a large-scale inspection in the market to find out whether Azerbaijani apples are sold in the Armenian market and whether this takes place only in points of sale, according to news.am.

The inspections continued on Monday and Tuesday. Consequently, the SSFS recorded a number of cases of Azerbaijani apple sale in several sail points of Yerevan and the provinces. The inspectors banned the sale of the mentioned apples on the ground and ordered to destroy them.

