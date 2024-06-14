Armenia bars officials from visiting Belarus

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Chief of Staff of the Armenian Prime Minister, Araik Harutyunyan, has issued a decree prohibiting officials from travelling to Belarus, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.

This decision follows Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's announcement that he and other Armenian representatives will refrain from visiting Belarus during Alexander Lukashenko's presidency. The decree has been officially published, reflecting Armenia's response to recent diplomatic tensions between the two countries.On June 13, during a speech at the Armenian National Assembly, Pashinyan declared that neither he nor any other official representative of Armenia would visit Belarus as long as Alexander Lukashenko remains in power. Additionally, Armenia summoned its ambassador to Belarus back to Yerevan for consultations. In response, Minsk also took corresponding diplomatic actions.

